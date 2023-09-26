Cautious optimism in the electrical and electronic goods market

Moderate optimism prevails in the electrical and electronic goods market. On the one hand, analysts estimate that the turnover of the market will exceed 3 billion euros in 2023. On the other hand, they emphasize that there is an increasing pressure since demand falls far short of the rate of increase in turnover, according to the seven-month figures, while it remains to be seen how the market will move after the ongoing subsidy program ends.

Regarding the course of the market, the turnover of electrical and electronic items amounted to 1.815 billion euros, up by 27% compared to the corresponding period last year.

In the individual categories, in the 7-month period, air conditioners moved up by 123.6%, as well as white appliances by 46.6%, led by refrigerators and freezers. Built-in appliances also moved upwards and the trend is positive for 2024.

Small appliances moved up by 22.2%, especially specific categories such as coffee machines, men’s and women’s personal care items as well as modern trend products such as air fryers. Photographic items also moved upwards by 7.3%, which are a small part of the total market. The category of telecommunications goods rose by 10.8%, while on the contrary, the demand for IT goods recorded a negative sign of -17.4%. This category is estimated to return to positive territory from the next financial year.

Meanwhile, it is said that there are many factors that will determine the final result, since the industry has entered a phase of radical restructuring.