Travel receipts hit a record 10.3 billion euros in January-July, according to the Bank of Greece.

In July – a very difficult month due to the prolonged heatwave and the devastating fires – travel receipts reached 4.146 billion euros (also a historical high for the given month) showing an increase of 545 million euros compared to the corresponding month last year.

The good course of travel receipts is of course overshadowed to a large extent by the reduction in receipts from the transport project. However, the current account deficit continues to narrow more and more month-on-month mainly due to the de-escalation of fuel prices.

In July 2023, the current account surplus decreased by 135.2 million euros compared to July 2022 and amounted to 827.5 million euros.