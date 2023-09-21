Greece-Turkey agreed to continue to work toward enhancing positive climate in relations

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly meeting.

Mitsotakis stressed the constructive discussion with President Erdogan, in the presence of Foreign Ministers and Diplomatic Advisors.

“We agreed to continue to work toward enhancing the positive climate in Greek-Turkish relations that has been established in recent months, and we clearly specified the level of contacts and meetings for the near future in terms of political dialogue, Confidence-Building Measures, and promoting the positive agenda,” he said adding that the next Supreme Council of Greek-Turkish Collaboration will take place on December 7 in Thessaloniki.

They also had the opportunity to discuss a series of joint challenges that both countries face, including illegal migration, in which “Turkey’s collaboration is necessary in order to reduce migration flows to the minimum.”

“But we also, naturally, discussed the issues and the great challenges of the climate crisis, as Greece and Turkey are two Mediterranean countries which during this summer had to face significant natural catastrophes, a product of the planet’s overheating, and of the climate crisis, which is already here,” he noted.

“I believe that this field of collaboration as well can be further explored so that it leads to some specific agreements, which will be signed in the framework of the Supreme Collaboration Council in December in Thessaloniki,” he added.