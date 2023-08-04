PPC: Accelerating the deployment of renewable energy sources

Public Power Corporation (PPC) places special emphasis on enhancing renewable energy sources in its portfolio, according to its planning presented by the president and managing director of the company, George Stassis.

Meanwhile, PPC announced an increase in recurring operating profits to 590 million euros from 429 million euros in the first half of 2022, while the net profit before taxes totaled 279.6 million euros from 1.9 million euros last year.

According to the data presented by Stassis, PPC’s “green” units in operation increased by 228 megawatts compared to last year, with the addition of the 200-megawatt photovoltaic plant in Ptolemaida and the 28-megawatt wind farm in Karditsa, bringing the total installed capacity to 604 megawatts. Another 65 megawatts have been built and are about to be commissioned, while new units of 905 megawatts are under construction.

In a horizon of 18 months, PPC’s green power is predicted to exceed 2 gigawatts, with a final goal of 5 gigawatts in 2026.

Flagship projects already under construction include the 550-megawatt Ptolemaida and 210-megawatt Amyntaio plants in partnership with RWE.

Stassis also confirmed that the acquisition of ENEL Romania will be completed in the third quarter of 2023, while he reiterated the commitment to distribute a dividend in 2024 to shareholders and the target for recurring operating profits of around 1.2 billion euros at the end of the year.