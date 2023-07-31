Christakis (HP) to ‘Naftemporiki’: Emphasis on premium categories with high technology products

HP is renewing its profile in Greece and Cyprus, Nikos Christakis, Managing Director of HP in Greece and Cyprus, said in an interview with “Naftemporiki” adding that the company’s goal is to respond to the modern demands of the market by reinforcing its distribution channel as well as enhancing its products and solutions.

According to Christakis, Artificial Intelligence is now integrated into computers, creating flexible technological work and business operation systems.

Christakis explained that HP in Greece consists of two main departments: The first has approximately 25 employees who work in the Greek office and are responsible for the markets of Greece and Cyprus, and the second has approximately 50 employees who belong to various geographical areas (regions). In terms of products, the main categories are printing solutions and personal computers.

2022 was a special year as the comparison with 2021 – the best financial year of the last 12 years – was inevitable. “We successfully managed to deal with most of the challenges and we responded to consumer demand. In addition, we implemented the majority of government programs related to digital care and digital transformation aiming to upgrading digital infrastructure,” he underlined.

Christakis stressed that the company’s goal is to complete the implementation of the online store with a wide range of products by the end of the year, including those that are not available on the Greek market. He added: “The next step will be to find a suitable space to create a physical store exclusively with HP products. These two actions are expected to contribute positively to the company’s performance.”

He also said that special emphasis will be placed on the premium product categories. Therefore, he said that the company focuses on two axes: technological superiority and cyber security to deal with online threats. In addition, emphasis will be placed on sustainable development, with environmentally friendly products and the development of a recycling strategy.