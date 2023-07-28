AADE launches tax raid as of September

The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) will launch a tax raid in September and proceed with seizure of income, deposits and assets of thousands of debtors to the State.

AADE services will put approximately 584,000 taxpayers with unregulated overdue debts to the Tax Bureau under increased scrutiny. Of these debtors, those who owe amounts higher than 500 euros are at risk of confiscation of their movable or immovable assets. However, the risk is bigger for those who owe amounts higher than 150,000 euros.

According to data from the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE), out of the total of 4,471,762 taxpayers with overdue debts to the Tax Bureau, 2,032,278 run the risk of seeing their income, deposits and assets confiscated, as they have not paid off or settled the repayment of their debts in installments. Such measures have already been imposed on 1,448,703 of them, while similar measures will be taken for the remaining 583,575 over the next 2.5-3 years, unless they settle or pay off their debts.

More than 7,000 debtors see their assets confiscated every month. In 2022, confiscations more than doubled compared to 2021, while in the first five months of 2023 they were increased by 12.5% compared with the same period in 2022.