Defense Minister Dendias asks for urgent administrative inquiry into Nea Anchialos fire

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has asked the Hellenic National Defence General Staff chief, General Konstantinos Floros, to conduct an urgent administrative inquiry into the fire in Nea Anchialos and the explosions at a munitions storage facility at a military base in Karamba, Magnesia the previous day.

“A decision to carry this out has already been issued by the Air Force General Staff. What happened will be investigated in depth. If anyone bears responsibility, they will be held to account,” Dendias announced.

The minister has also asked for a rechecking of all fire-safety systems at all military facilities throughout the country and a review of fire safety planning at all bases and units of all three branches of the armed forces.

“I want to assure you that the safety of the personnel, the facilities, the equipment of the Armed Forces is an absolute long-term priority of the governments of the Hellenic Republic. It is a top priority of the present government. It is a top priority for all of us,” Dendias concluded. Strong explosions of a munitions depot belonging to the Hellenic Airforce were heard on Thursday at the Nea Anchialos base, near Volos.

The explosion occurred after a fire that broke out in the region on Wednesday spread to the military airport that serves as base of the Tactical Air Force’s 111 Combat Wing.

Early on Friday, Hellenic Air Force sources said that a part of the ammunition storage camp of the 111st Fighter Wing in the Karamba area was affected by the fire and reassured that no human life was endangered.