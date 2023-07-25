Wildfires spur evacuations in Rhodes and Corfu

Two more villages were evacuated on Rhodes and Corfu due to wildfires on Tuesday.

More specifically, the Climate Change Ministry decided the evacuation of the village Vati on Rhodes because the fire front has reached the village.

The village’s residents were informed via a message sent by the emergency number 112. Strong firefighting forces and volunteers are operating in the area assisted by firefighting aircraft are battling the blaze.

Earlier, a message was sent to the citizens of the village Loutses on Corfu as the fire was approaching the area.

A high risk of fire also exists for the island of Crete so authorities are calling everyone to be on alert.

On Wednesday, scorching temperatures are expected to prevail all over the country. A gradual drop in temperatures is expected on Thursday, according to the updated weather report of the National Meteorological Service.