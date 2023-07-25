PPC announces acquisition of Romanian wind farm

The Public Power Corporation (PPC) announced the acquisition of a large wind farm with an installed capacity of 84 MW in Romania through its subsidiary PPC Renewables yesterday, in a move that on the one hand strengthens the company’s profile outside Greece, and on the other hand further expands its “green” portfolio.

The agreement was made through PPC Renewables’ acquisition of the company Land Power (which owns the wind farm) from the Russian group Lukoil.

According to a PPC announcement, the acquisition (which is expected to be completed by the end of the year) complements in the best way the RES portfolio of PPC in the Balkans as the agreements with Enel and Mytilineos in Romania have preceded it. PPC Renewables was selected as the preferred buyer after a tender process, in which international companies participated.

“We are strengthening our footprint in the Balkan Peninsula and taking another step towards the implementation of our development program, with the ultimate goal of becoming the leading clean energy company in South-Eastern Europe,” the company’s CEO Konstantinos Mavros said following the agreement.