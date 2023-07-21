The Greek government announces measures for fire-stricken

The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection announced thirteen measures to support the fire-stricken citizens in cooperation with all the ministries involved (Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Finance, Interior and Labor and Social Security) as well as the Independent Public Revenue Authority.

The measures include assistance for the fire-damaged buildings that have been judged as dangerous for use (“red”) or as temporarily unsuitable for use (“yellow”), with the first aid amounting to 10,000 euros or 5,000 euros, respectively.

The measures also provide housing assistance for the repair/reconstruction of the buildings, rent or cohabitation subsidy to cover the costs of temporary housing for permanent residents, which can reach up to 500 euros, compensations for the first needs of households and household goods – up to 6,000 euros per household, for the repair or replacement of household goods of the main affected residence – and exemption from Uniform Real Estate Ownership Tax (ENFIA) for three years.