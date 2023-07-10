Heatwave: Measures to be announced to protect employees

Labor and Social Security Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Deputy Minister Vassilis Spanakis chaired a meeting on Monday regarding the measures to be taken ahead of the prolonged heatwave that is expected to hit Greece over the next days.

Georgiadis underlined that specific guidelines will be announced soon as to how to deal with the high temperatures in the workplaces and the safety of employees.

“We are closely monitoring the weather conditions and we are next to the people so as to be safe while companies continue to operate without any problems,” the minister stated. High temperatures are expected in the country as of Wednesday, July 12 and reach a peak on Friday and Saturday, July 14-15. The highest temperatures are expected to climb to 42-43C.