“Vote of confidence” in Mytilineos

Mytilineos’ bond issue was successfully concluded, raising 500 million euros, with an interest rate of 4%, which was at the bottom of the yield range (4%-4.5% set by the company).

The total valid demand from investors that participated in the public offering was 1,006.97 million dollars, implying an oversubscription of the issue 2.01 times. The final yield has been set at 4% and the interest rate of the bonds at 4% annually. A total of 456,000 bonds (91.2% of the total number of bonds to be issued) were allocated to private investors and 44,000 bonds (8.8% of the total number of bonds to be issued) were allocated to institutional investors.

This development expands the company’s investment base, something that the president and CEO of the company Evangelos Mytilineos has set as a priority, and demonstrates the confidence of investors not only in the prospects of Mytilineos, which is on a trajectory of strong growth, but also in the prospects of the Greek economy, paving the way for other companies that want to raise capital from the financial market.