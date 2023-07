Piraeus Bank announced on Thursday it opened a book building process for a 400-million-euro senior bond following yesterday’s presentation.

The interest rate is close to 7.375%.

Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan and UBS have been appointed joint lead managers.

The bond is expected to be rated B1/B+ by Moody’s. It is the next bond issuance under MREL after Alpha Bank.

Piraeus Bank expects an interest rate of around 7%.