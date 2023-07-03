Greece on the development map of Cegeka

Greece will become the fourth country in Cegeka’s European Distribution Center network, after Romania, Moldova and the Czech Republic.

Cegeka, a European Information and Communication Technology (ICT) service provider based in Belgium, begins its expansion in Greece by looking for new offices and hiring its first executives in Athens. The company is looking for highly skilled IT professionals to join its team.

Cegeka will develop activities in Greece as part of its European Distribution Center and the aim is to expand to other Greek cities.

According to the Director of Cegeka’s European Distribution Center, Tom De Vos, “expecting to hire 300 employees within the next three years we aim to leverage the wealth of IT talent in Greece to strengthen our activity in Europe. We are committed to creating an inclusive work environment that promotes employee development and growth. With Greece’s proud history of craftsmanship and creativity, we look forward to working with the country’s talented workforce to drive innovation and excellence.”