Greek current account deficit rose to 1.8 billion euros in April

In the January-April period, the current account fell 3.0 billion euros to 5.6 billion euros compared with the same period last year.

Greece’s current account deficit rose 120.7 million euros year‑on‑year and stood at 1.8 billion in April, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.

More specifically, a decrease in the deficit of the balance of goods is accounted for by a larger drop in imports than in exports. Exports decreased by 3.9% at current prices (1.7% at constant prices) and imports fell by 11.9% at current prices (‑4.1% at constant prices).

The performance of tourism is encouraging, with arrivals and tourism revenues showing an impressive rise.

Non‑residents’ arrivals rose by 30.0% and the relevant receipts by 19.9% compared with April 2022.

