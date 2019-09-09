Is prosperity possible without education, productive labour, and up-to-date skills?

By Christos Ioannou*

Can there be prosperity without education, productive labour, and up-to-date skills? Many have and still believe that Greece has experienced such prosperity for several years. It was, however, a borrowed prosperity, riding on debt.

*Christos Ioannou is the director of employment and labour market affairs at the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

It required persistent deficits of the State and ever increasing borrowing. Not only did it prove to be short-lived and detrimental, but also placed on the shoulders of younger generations billions of public and private debt. It also undermined the values of education, productive labour, and labour skills and competencies ― values not easily cultivated. As a result, after 10 years of austerity crisis and inevitable adjustments, the economic recovery and prosperity of Greek society are far from ensured.

The prosperity of any society, as well as the Greek society, increased social income, and the quality of life shall be dependent upon increased social production. This simply means a speedier increase in employees and their productivity.

In Greece, the employment rate of the population between 20 and 64 years of age is 59.5%, the lowest in the EU, whereas the average rate in the EU-28 is 73.2%. The average production per working hour in Greece is at 80% of the ave

rage rate in the EU-28. And while in Greece it is decreasing, in the member states that it is lowest, this rate is increasing with a tendency to exceed the Greek performance. The average productivity per working hour is fortunately not the lowest in the EU. That is because Greece maintained a sector of producing marketable goods and services internationally, corresponding to 24% of the GDP. However, productivity levels have been shrinking on a regular basis, as a result of lack in education, productive labour and contemporary skills. In the years of bankruptcy, 2009-2010, the GDP shrunk further, eventually amounting to 18.7% with the outcome we know all too well.

During the latest years, the economy has avoided collapsing in 2015 to 2016 and has maintained its positive figures in 2017-2018 owing to production, investments, and exports in the industries of internationally marketable goods: manufacturing sectors, information and communication technologies, mining, transports (including shipping), the tourist industry.

With the industries and enterprises on the technological edge of manufacturing, information and communication, the growing gap separating the country from the 4th Industrial Revolution has to be mitigated. A much needed increase of the share of industry from 9.6% of the GDP that is today to 12% requires the mobilization of numerous productive investments and the appropriate human resources, while the EU is at 16% and aims for 20%. Doubling today’s 2.9% of information and communication technologies is also required.

However, Greece is currently facing fundamental and elemental deficiencies in education and skills, instead of creatively dealing with the new opportunities of dynamic growth offered to economies by contemporary technology and contemporary international open economy. Recent research conducted by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, confirming findings of international comparisons by the EU and the OECD, showed that 35.6% of the enterprises of the economy’s productive sector already face difficulties in filling vacancies. The percentage is higher in outward-looking (45.9%) and large enterprises (44.7%). That is, in enterprises which are presumably active in more competitive markets.

Greece’s needs for productive transformation render education a major factor in endogenous and sustainable growth. The values of productive labour, labour skills and competencies must be enforced with the appropriate employment and education policies and become socially powerful as there can be no prosperity without education, productive labour, and contemporary skills and enterprises.