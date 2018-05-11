Reports: Turkish maritime surveillance plane entered Aegean firing range this week

Greece's state-run broadcaster (ERT) on Friday morning reported that Turkish maritime surveillance aircraft was responsible for some 30 airspace violations over a firing range off the northern Cyclades island of Andros last week, while also flying over a Hellenic Navy missile boat in the same sea region.

The incident involving the plane, identified as a CN-235, occurred on May 7. The same report stated that Greek military authorities repeatedly warned the plane to exit the area.

The report comes two days after Turkey's general defense staff posted an official statement on its website announcing a military search and rescue operation (Deniz Aslani) in "international waters" in the Aegean between May 13 and May 15.

The same announcement claimed that the exercise will take place in "a Turkish area", which official Ankara claims involves half of the Aegean Sea.