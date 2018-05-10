Inflation rate in April 2018 unchanged from corresponding month in 2017; marginally up from March 2018

The inflation rate in Greece remained unchanged in April 2018, compared to the same month in 2017, but was increased by 0.9 percent compared to the preceding month, March 2018.

The data was released on Thursday by the Greek statistical authority, EL.STAT.

The marginal month-on-month hike was due to increase in clothing/footwear prices - as the winter discount period ended - along with hikes in petrol, end-of-season heating oil and pharmaceuticals.

The increase in the inflation rate between April 2017 and April 2016 was 1.6 percent.