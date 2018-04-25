Arbitration entity decision significantly raises wages, benefits for fast food, catering staff

By S. Papapetros

An independent mediation and arbitration entity this week issued a decision that sets minimum wages for staff in Greece's large and more-or-less robust fast food and catering sector at levels significantly higher than the lowest rates stipulated in a national collective bargaining agreement.

The private-law entity (OMED), among others, raised the minimum monthly wage for a "head cook/chef" to 940.76 euros, with a junior cook/chef/food preparer set to receive 657.70 euros per month.

Although the development, on paper, is highly beneficial for tens of thousands of wage-earners, the specific sector in Greece is plagued with high rates of "off-the-books" and grey employment. The decision will be conveyed to the relevant labor and social insurances ministry.

The minimum monthly remuneration envisioned in the national collective bargaining agreement for wage-earners over the age of 25 is currently at 586.08 euros (gross). Conversely, the minimum monthly wage for a dish washer over the age of 18, for instance, was set at 656.86 euros (gross), when the lowest figure in the collective bargaining agreement is 510 euros (for wage-earners under the age of 25).

The same decision includes a marital and three-child monthly bonus for delivery staff, along with a "special conditions" benefit equaling 10 percent of their basic monthly wage.

Delivery drivers, usually atop motorbikes, are among the most ubiquitous sights on Greece's city streets, an occupation, however, that is both risky - due to the amount of time a driver spends atop two-wheels - and often-times conducted "off-the-books".

Significant increases also envisioned for part-time and seasonal wait staff. Another noteworthy provision in the decision is a very clear prohibition against owners and managers of such establishment from taking gratuity left by customers for wait staff.

Wages for catering staff were also raised, giving the latter the option of requesting daily wages based on the percentage of the bill paid by the customer, or choosing the specific day rates - 63.48 euros for waiters/waitresses and 46.21 euros for "assistant waiters".