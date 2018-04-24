'Black box' of crashed Mirage warplane retrieved on Tues.

Tuesday, 24 April 2018 14:29
UPD:14:29
INTIME NEWS/INTIMEnews


A submersible operated by an underwater research vessel on Tuesday retrieved the 'black box' of a Mirage 2000-5 fighter plane that crashed in the sea nine nautical miles northeast of the central Aegean island of Skyros nearly two weeks ago.

The armored-plated data recording device will be shipped to the aircraft's manufacturer in France. 

According to press reports, the crucial flight recorder was located at a depth of 800 meters. The rest of the aircraft was completely destroyed, according to reports.

 

 

