Tax inspectors log numerous violations over weekend

Sunday, 22 April 2018 16:14
UPD:16:17
Tax inspectors apparently put in overtime work over the weekend in Greece, with two-day closures of various businesses imposed after tax violations were reportedly ascertained. Violations were recorded mostly at restaurants and bars, beauty salons, children's' entertainment centers and even a wedding gown studio.

Indicatively, a pair of tax inspectors posing at customers at a private Athens hospital's cafeteria over a period of two hours witnessed 48 transactions without the issuance of even one receipt.

Employees of a nightclub in the central city of Larissa failed to issue receipts for the pricey sale of 13 bottles of liquor, 193 individual drinks and 152 flower baskets - an ubiquitous display of extravagance at live Greek music shows -- worth 5,400 euros.

The wedding gown studio, in the south-central city of Livadia, was fined for not issuing receipts worth 9,605 euros and 3,205 euros for respective orders.

