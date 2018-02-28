Capital controls further loosened by govt

The Greek government on Wednesday further loosened capital controls, allowing, for instance, the opening of a new bank account in one of the country's banks without a previous customer ID.

Additionally, the monthly limit for cash withdrawals was raised to 2,300 euros, while the monthly limit for transferring money abroad was raised to 2,300 euros as well.

Capital controls were initially imposed in the country in late June 2015, in the wake of shambolic negotiations between the Tsipras government and creditors at the time, and immediately after a referendum was called in the country.