Regling praises progress in Greek program, still rules out 'haircut'

ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling joined several other top European official on Monday in praising the recent performance of the Greek government in fulfilling creditor-mandated obligations, although he again ruled out a "haircut" of the country's external debt.

He merely noted, speaking after a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, that Greece remains the only Eurozone member still receiving bailout aid, as it still has steps to make.

He also insisted that reforms in Greece are sustainable, while forecasting growth in the country at 2.5 percent of GDP for 2018.