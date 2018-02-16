Two binding offers received for majority stake in gas transmission operator

Friday, 16 February 2018 18:38
UPD:18:38
A- A A+

Greece's privatization fund, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Friday received two binding offers for the acquisition of 66 percent of the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator S.A. (DESFA).

The 66-percent stake is divided between HRADF (31 percent) and the Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) group, 35 percent.

Binding offers were submitted by:

• A consortium composed of Snam S.p.A., Enagás Internacional S.L.U. and Fluxys S.A.

• A consortium composed of Regasificadora del Noroeste S.A., Reganosa Asset Investments S.L.U., S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). 

According to a relevant press release, an evaluation process will begin immediately.

 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών