Two binding offers received for majority stake in gas transmission operator

Greece's privatization fund, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Friday received two binding offers for the acquisition of 66 percent of the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator S.A. (DESFA).

The 66-percent stake is divided between HRADF (31 percent) and the Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) group, 35 percent.

Binding offers were submitted by:

• A consortium composed of Snam S.p.A., Enagás Internacional S.L.U. and Fluxys S.A.

• A consortium composed of Regasificadora del Noroeste S.A., Reganosa Asset Investments S.L.U., S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

According to a relevant press release, an evaluation process will begin immediately.