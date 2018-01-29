Report: Lifting of cabotage for pleasure craft, yachts under review

Monday, 29 January 2018 21:21
UPD:22:13
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/Παντελής Σαίτας
A- A A+

By A. Tsimplakis
atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Roughly 50 vessels exceeding 50 meters in length are expected to be added to Greece’s mega-yachting sector if the existing cabotage regime is lifted for third country registries (outside the EU and EEA).

Under the present (and strict) legislative framework a pleasure craft registered outside the EU-EEA cannot be hired for trips within Greece, even for a one-way journey.

Greece’s coast guard in 2017, especially over the summer months, engaged in a “safari” against illegally hired pleasure craft and yachts. One result, according to Hellenic Professional Yacht Owners Association president Antonis Stelliatos, was the sharp increase in pre-bookings for the coming season for Greek-flagged vessels.

According to Stelliatos, discussion is underway with the relevant shipping ministry and other related entities in order to allow all types of vessels to field a legal commercial presence in Greek waters. He reminded that Greek- and EU-flagged professional craft can legally be hired in Greek waters by acquiring a professional license that is now issued within a week.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών