Greek banking association delegation received by Nouy, Coeuré in Frankfurt

The chairwoman of the Single Supervisory Mechanism’s (SSM) supervisory board, Danièle Nouy, and ECB executive board member Benoît Coeuré on Monday received a delegation from the Hellenic Banking Association in Frankfurt for separate meetings.

According to a press release issued by HBA, the Greek banking sector was represented by chairman of board of directors and Eurobank Ergasias chairman Nikolaos Karamouzis, Piraeus Bank CEO Christos Megalou, National Bank of Greece CEO Leonidas Fragkiadakis, Eurobank Ergasias CEO Fokion Karavias and Alpha Bank Deputy CEO Spyros Filaretos, among others.

“… HBA representatives had the opportunity to present the substantial improvement of key figures of the Greek banking system during 2017; as well as the future planning and actions of banks with respect to liquidity, effective management of non-performing loans, compliance with supervisory and regulatory requirements, the swift adoption of the new IFRS 9 accounting standard and the gradual return of the sector to regular status,” a relevant press release read.