Report: PPC close to purchase of Skopje-based EDS group

Greece's state-run Public Power Corp. (PPC), the dominant electricity provider in the country, is reportedly close to the purchase of the EDS group, a power supplier and trader based in the neighboring former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM).

EDS was founded in 2012 and has subsidiaries in Serbia, Slovakia and Kosovo. The group is also a member of the Hungarian Power exchange (HUPX), with trading licenses for Serbia, Kosovo, Croatia, Bulgaria and Hungary.

At present, its major client base is mostly industries and businesses, with a portfolio of 320MW, equivalent to some 40 percent of companies with more than 50 employees in the neighboring country.