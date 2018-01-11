Another attack by anarchist group targets notary's office

Thursday, 11 January 2018 12:14
UPD:12:15
Various anti-state, far-left and anti-capitalist groupings have waged a campaign - including violent mobilizations - to prevent auctions of foreclosed properties in the country over the past few months. As a result, the government has tabled legislation in Parliament foreseeing that all such auctions will be held online as of next month, February 2018.
Members of a notorious self-described anarchist group (Rouvikonas) on Thursday struck again, this time raiding a notary's office in central Athens. The suspects vandalized the office and broke office equipment, such as computers, printers etc.

In a statement posted on a local website associated with such groups, the Rouvikonas (Rubicon) group claimed the attack took place because notaries at the specific office participate in auctions of primary residences.

