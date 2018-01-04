Corinth Pipeworks wins major contract for Balticconnector natgas pipeline

Cenergy Holdings S.A. this week announced that Corinth Pipeworks S.A. has signed an agreement with Baltic Connector and Elering to provide steel pipes to the latter for an underwater pipeline linking Finland and Estonia.

The 77-kilometer pipeline is among the biggest such projects worldwide.

The pipes will be produced at the company’s plant in Corinth, west of Athens, within the year. The actual construction project is due to commence in 2019.

Baltic Connector Oy is a state-run company established in 2015 with the aim of completing the Finnish portion of the Balticconnector natural gas pipeline.