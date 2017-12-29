6.5% drop in number of seamen employed on 1,235 Greek-flagged, controlled vessels between 2014 and 2016

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

The number of merchant seamen aboard Greek-flagged vessels or under another registry but contracted with the state-run seamen's fund in Greece (NAT) fell by 6.5 percent, according to results of the most recent survey, completed on Sept. 20, 2016, and published on Thursday by the country's independent statistics authority.

According to the specific results, out of a total of 1,325 larger vessels in the fund's registry, 1,235 were included in the survey, of which 1,180 flew the Greek flag, while 55 were Greek-owned but found on another country's registry. Out of the 1,180 vessels on the Greek registry, 1,041 were active, with the rest decommissioned or in reserve.

In the 1,235 vessels surveyed, and which included all types of commercial ships, including littoral vessels, 21,440 merchant seamen were employed, Greek citizens and foreign nationals.

The same figures in the immediately preceding survey, September 2014, was 22,925, i.e. a 6.5 decrease was revealed for 2016. The same number in 2012 was 22,880.

Greeks employed on the surveyed vessels reached 12,163, of which 11,649 served on Greek-flagged vessels.