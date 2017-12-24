10 'tax receipt lottery' drawings on Sunday; 1,000€ each to 10,000 taxpayers

Greece's newly unveiled "tax receipt lottery" held 10 drawings on Sunday evening, Christmas Eve, with 10,000 winning taxpayers due to receive 1,000 euros each, part of the finance ministry's and independent public revenues authority's initiative to further clamp down on tax evasion in the country.

The winner tax codes corresponding to taxpayers will be posted on the authority's webpage, aade.gr, while the tax bureau will also send notifications to winning taxpayers' personal account. The tax-free cash will be disbursed on Dec. 29.