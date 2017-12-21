Olympia group and VNK Capital acquire 12.8% of Lamda Development

The Olympia group and VNK Capital, via their joint investment vehicle, Voxcove Holdings, on Thursday acquired a 12.8-percent stake in Athens-based Lamda Development, the biggest property developer in Greece.

In a relevant announcement circulated in the late afternoon, the Voxcove investment in the listed company is characterized as a "long-term" prospect.

Lamda Development is the lead partner in a consortium that won an international tender to develop the massive Helleniko property in coastal southeast Athens, the biggest real estate project in the country and one of the biggest in Europe.