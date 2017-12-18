Greek shipowner Laskaridis to assume ECSA's helm as of Jan. 1, 2018

Greek shipowner Panos Laskaridis will assume the presidency of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) at the start of 2018, following a relevant decision by the ESCA board of directors last week.

Laskaridis will succeed Denmark's Niels Smedegaard, the CEO of DFDS.

The Greek shipping executive heads up Lavinia Corp. and is also the CEO of Laskaridis Shipping Ltd.

Smedegaard will remain a member of ECSA's board of directors, representing Denmark's shipowners and interests.

"I am committed to focusing on Europe's shipping agenda, regarding issues that interest owners, and I will work with stakeholders for an effective, competitive and future-directed shipping community," he said.