Alt. FinMin: No new austerity measures in 2018; 'social dividend' at 0.6-.07% of GDP

Wednesday, 01 November 2017 22:17
UPD:22:18
INTIME NEWS/ΧΡΥΣΟΧΟΪΔΗΣ ΓΡΗΓΟΡΗΣ

Minister Giorgos Houliarakis
A- A A+

A relevant alternate finance minister on Wednesday told a Parliament committee that no new austerity measures will be included in a draft budget for 2018, which will be tabled on Nov. 21 for debate and a subsequent vote.

Minister Giorgos Houliarakis added that a so-called “social dividend” will reach 0.6 to 0.7 percent of 2017’s GDP. The leftist-rightist coalition government has promised to dole out up to 1.1 billion euros – money expected from surpassing a primary budget surplus target for the year – to what it considers as weaker social strata.

Additionally, he said the primary budget surplus for 2017 – based on terms in the current bailout program – will reach 2.8 percent of GDP, with the government aiming for a portion of this sum – 0.6 to 0.7 percent of GDP – to be funnelled back into social spending. He added that family and income criteria will be employed to funnel state money towards economically disadvantaged households.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών