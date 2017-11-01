Minimum bereavement pension set at 384 euros per month with 20 years of contributions

By S. Papapetros

spapa@naftemporiki.gr

A minimum monthly payment of 384 euros with 20 years of contributions (360 euros for 15 years) is foreseen for bereavement pensions, according to a draft bill that will tabled to Parliament for a vote in the coming days.

Ratification of the bill is expected to open the way for issuing roughly 30,000 bereavement pension applications, some submitted as far back as May 2016.

The minimum level extends to spouse of the deceased beneficiary, but also to eligible offspring up until the age and up until the age of 24 in case they are enrolled in some form of tertiary education.