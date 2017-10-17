Arrears towards Greece's social security system reach 23.3 bln€

Arrears towards Greece's social security system that lie outside a settlement process have reached 21.5 billion euros, with another 1.8 billion euros - within a settlement plan - added to the above figure by the end of June 2017.

As a result, total arrears owed to the social security system reached 23.3 billion euros by the end of June, with the biggest chunk of the sum owed by major debtors, according to a newly created entity for collecting social security arrears, known as KEAO in its Greek-language acronym.

Based on the agency's figures, up until the second quarter of 2017 there were more than 18,000 individuals with arrears exceeding 150,000 euros, out of the total of roughly 802,000 people in the country with debts to social security funds, regardless of the level.

This category of major debtors to the social security funds accounted for 11.6 billion euros of the total 23.3 billion euros in arrears now listed on the KEAO's ledgers.