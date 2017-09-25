Piraeus Port Authority reports higher profits, turnover for H1 2017

The Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) on Monday announced higher profits and turnover in its H1 2017 results.

Specifically, turnover reached 520 million euros over the first six months of the year, up from 462 million euros in H1 2016, an increase of 126 percent. Higher container traffic accounted for the biggest portion of the increase, according to the port authority's management .

Pre-tax profits reached 86 million euros, up from 18 million euros in the corresponding period of 2016; 44 million after taxes, improved from 16 million euros in H1 2016.