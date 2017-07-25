Greek FinMin pleased with Tues. bond issue; reveals second and third forays into capital markets will be attempted

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos expressed his satisfaction with the results of a five-year bond issue concluded on Tuesday, the first by the bailout-dependent Greek state since 2014, months before leftist SYRIZA assumed power.

Tsakalotos, a UK-based economics professor before repatriating to Greece to delve into politics, said naysayers were proved wrong and that Tuesday's market foray was just the start.

He also revealed that a second and third issuance of new notes to cover the country's borrowing needs will be attempted, in order to again the markets' confidence ahead of the August 2018 conclusion of the third bailout program.