Ministerial decision to further liberalize Sunday store hours pending; one of handful of remaining 'prior actions'

A sector group representing most of Greece's shops and retailers renewed what it calls its absolute opposition to the prospect of a further liberalization of Sunday store hours in the recession-battered country, one of a handful of remaining "prior actions" that Greece's creditors demand in order to free up a loan tranche disbursement.

The Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE), as the group is officially called, has long been opposed to the prospect of further removing legal obstacles to allow stores to open on Sundays - assuming their owners and management take such a decision.

According to sources that spoke to "N", a pending ministerial decision - which aims to fulfill the memorandum demand - lists the areas in the greater Athens area and the wider Thessaloniki area of northern Greece that will be eligible for year-round Sunday shopping.

Opposition to a liberalization of Sunday store hours is led by trade groups and SMEs, with a majority of the shop owners - excluding ones in high tourism areas and holiday destinations - saying such a measure only benefits large shopping malls and multinational retailers.

The head of ESEE, Vassilis Korkidis, another longtime opponent of the measure, put forth still imposed capital controls and shrinking disposable incomes as his main arguments against a further loosening of state control of the retail sector.

Korkidis also threatened immediate legal recourse against the pending ministerial decision, when it is published, to Greece's highest administrative court.