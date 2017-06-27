Consortium reps meet with privatization fund's management

Representatives of the trio of companies that comprise the consortium declared the preferred investor for a 67-percent stake of the Thessaloniki Port Authority met on Tuesday with the management of Greece’s privatization agency.

The companies Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments Ltd. and Terminal Link SAS comprise the consortium.

According to a press release issued by the agency, formally known as the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), the next steps towards completion of the privatization were discussed.

As previously reported by “N”, the relevant tender dossier has already been submitted to the Court of Auditors for pre-contractual control.

Representatives of the investor included Sotiris Theofanis, consortium coordinator; Alexander von Mellenthin, DIEP GmbH CEO; Boris Wenzel, the CEO of Terminal Link SAS; Arthur Davidyan, CEO of DIMERA Group (BELTERRA Investments Ltd.), and Marco Raniolo, general manager of CMA CGM Greece.