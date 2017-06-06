Groups representing Greek notaries to allow members to participate at auctions of property valued at above 300K€

Associations representing notaries in Greece on Tuesday announced that members will be allowed to legally participate in property auctions around the country, set for Wednesday, for foreclosed real estate objectively valued at more than 300,000 euros.

The auctions, which in Greece are held at lower-level magistrate courts, involve properties where lien holders are banks, the state, social security funds and local government, such a municipalities.

Notaries in Greece must be law school graduates and licensed by the bar associations in the districts where they practice. As an affiliated legal profession, as per Greek law they specialize in contracts and property transactions, probate wills etc.

A coordination body of all the notary associations, however, demanded individual petitions for each case in which a member participates in the legal auction.

The same associations said they will not block notaries from participating in auctions dealing with claims between private parties, such as commercial disputes, alimony payments etc.