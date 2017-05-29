US envoy marks passing of Constantine Mitsotakis

US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Monday commented on the death of former Greek prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, referring to a "great statesman" who improved US-Greek relations.

"Another great statesman has passed away this weekend. My thoughts and condolences to the Mitsotakis family,” Pyatt tweeted on his personal account, hours after the passing of Mitsotakis, 98, was announced.

He also posted a photograph showing the pro-West and free market advocate Mitsotakis with then US President George Bush Sr. at the NATO anchorage in Souda Bay, Crete.

The US diplomat said the image "reminds us of the partnership between PM Mitsotakis & President Bush.”