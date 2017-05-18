Greek PM: We expect, deserve debt relief measures at Monday's Eurogroup

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he expects debt relief measures for the bailout-dependent country in a matter of days, speaking moments after the vote tally was announced for an austerity and reform-laced package that his leftist-rightist government passed in Parliament late Thursday evening.

In a comment circulated just after midnight, Tsipras, whose personal popularity and that of his leftist SYRIZA party appears to be collapsing in successive opinion polls, detailed what his government expects.

"Greece fulfilled the agreed to provisions to the fullest. The ball is now in the lenders' court. We are expecting, and we deserve, from the Eurogroup meeting on Monday, a decision for a resolution of the Greek debt, one that corresponds with the sacrifices of the Greek people," Tsipras said.