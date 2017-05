Τhe death toll from a late-night train derailment in northern Greece has risen to three, after another victim succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning.

Seventy passengers and a five-person crew were aboard the train heading from Athens to Thessaloniki.

The train went off the tracks near a station at the village of Adendro, some 40 kilometers south-southwest of Thessaloniki late on Saturday evening.

The locomotive of the train, in fact, pass straight through a building at the train station.