Greek PM receives leadership of Fraport Greece

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday received the leadership of Fraport Greece, a day after the consortium began assuming the management of 14 regional airports around the country - a landmark privatization that also ranks as the biggest foreign direct investment in many years.

"It is important that Fraport today is send a significant message, a vote of confidence for the Greek economy. This is a very major foreign investment, worth 1.234 billion euros," was Tsipras' statement.

He also referred to a difficult negotiation with the concessionaire -- who won an international tender called by the previous government -- in order to safeguard labor relations and job spots for current employees, who had state sector contracts previously.