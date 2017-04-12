Greek PM receives leadership of Fraport Greece

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 16:40
UPD:16:42
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΟΡΕΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΟΥ
A- A A+

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday received the leadership of Fraport Greece, a day after the consortium began assuming the management of 14 regional airports around the country - a landmark privatization that also ranks as the biggest foreign direct investment in many years.

"It is important that Fraport today is send a significant message, a vote of confidence for the Greek economy. This is a very major foreign investment, worth 1.234 billion euros," was Tsipras' statement.

He also referred to a difficult negotiation with the concessionaire -- who won an international tender called by the previous government -- in order to safeguard labor relations and job spots for current employees, who had state sector contracts previously. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών