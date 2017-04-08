German president Steinmeier opens Documenta 14 exhibition in Athens; praises Friday's Valletta agreement

Saturday, 08 April 2017 23:07
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday expressed his appreciation over the efforts and courage shown by Greece, as he said, over the recent period in meeting bailout program targets.

His comments came during his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The German president also praised the same-day agreement between Athens and its institutional creditors in Valletta, Malta, saying the development was very positive.  

On Saturday, Steinmeier opened the iconic Documenta 14 art exhibition at the newly established Athens Museum of Contemporary Art.

According to press reports, its hosting in Athens marks the first time in its 62-year history that the multimedia exhibition has ever been held outside of Kassel, Germany. After Athens the works by more than 160 artists will return for an exhibition in Germany.

Steinmeier inaugurated the exhibition along with his Greek counterpart, Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

