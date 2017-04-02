Only 14 accidents reportedly on Greek-flagged vessels in 2016

The Greek-flagged merchant marine fleet posted a mostly positive result in terms of safety for 2016, with 1,832 vessels on the registry above 100 DWT reporting only 14 maritime accidents.

The vessels on which accidents were reported totaled 70,767 DTW -- 0.76 percent of the fleet flying the Greek flag or 0.16 percent of total capacity. The figures were released by the independent Greek statistical bureau, EL.STAT.

The accidents were more-or-less evenly divided between passenger vessels and freighters, while on six occasions the accidents were a result of the vessel’s grounding; two accidents were reported due to ship collisions.

Comparatively, accidents were reported on 17 vessels on the Greek registry in 2015; 18 in 2014.