ND builds 14.6 percentage point lead over ruling leftists in latest poll

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party continues to field a double-digit percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA party in the latest opinion poll in Greece.

The opinion poll was conducted by the Marc firm and commissioned by the mass-circulation Sunday weekly «Proto Thema».

Specifically, ND is preferred by 28.1 percent of respondents, up 0.3 percentage points from the last such poll by the same company.

Leftist SYRIZA drops another 0.2 percentage points from January 2017, to 13.5 percent, which means a ND lead of 14.6 percentage points.

The Communist Party (6.4 percent), ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) at 6.3 percent and a PASOK-led socialist grouping (5.4 percent) remain in single digit territory.

However, no other party, including the rightist-populist Independent Greeks (AN.EL), the junior coalition partner, show enough support to enter Parliament. The threshold needed in a general election is 3 percent of the vote.