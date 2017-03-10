Lagarde insists: Greek debt must be restructured

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde again touched on the intricate negotiations revolving around the Greek bailout program – and with the second review still delayed – reiterating that the Greek debt must be restructured.

In an interview with “Le Parisien”, the powerful IMF chief said “we’re committed to the Greek program; beyond the reforms, we need a sustainable debt,” she said.

The Fund’s standing insistence for Greek debt sustainability requires a restructuring was again cited by Lagarde, who referred to various tools – such as the standard extension of maturities and lower interest rates – to achieve this.

Moreover, Lagarde pointed directly to her efforts to persuade European creditors to consent to more debt relief measures.