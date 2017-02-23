Govt sources cite Tsipras-Lagarde phone contact ahead of latter's meeting with Merkel

Thursday, 23 February 2017 20:43
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke on the phone with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday evening, government sources confirmed on Thursday, as the timing of the call would have been a day before the IMF chief met in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Using the preferred “unofficial route” in which to disseminate information, the sources claimed that the two discussed the steps taken by the Greek side to change the fiscal “mix”, as demanded by the IMF after the conclusion of the current bailout in August 2018.

Conversely, the IMF’s fall back on fiscal “neutral” measures was also cited a compromise by the Fund, the same sources said.

